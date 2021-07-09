$123.16 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report sales of $123.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.30 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $80.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 128,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.