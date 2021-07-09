125,242 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

AGGRU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

