126,687 Shares in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FLAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.