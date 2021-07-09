$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.30 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $75.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $541.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $640.18 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,293. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $138,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,720 shares of company stock worth $4,799,851 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.