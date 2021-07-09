136,927 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,927 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Separately, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.47.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

