16,374 Shares in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 1.31% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000.

UAE stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

