$166.97 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post sales of $166.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $656.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $657.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $609.62 million to $624.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,641. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.56. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $149,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TowneBank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

