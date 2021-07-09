1,691 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

