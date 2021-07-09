$187.77 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post $187.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.14 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stoneridge by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,410. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $776.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.44.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.