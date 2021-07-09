19,179 Shares in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 710,999 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,703,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.15 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

