19,711 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

