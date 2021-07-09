1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

