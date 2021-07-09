1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.