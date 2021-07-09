20,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTDU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

