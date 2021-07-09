200,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFVU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of CFFVU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 54,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,110. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.