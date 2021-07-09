227,924 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $72,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 646,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,542,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

