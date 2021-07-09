$239.64 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce sales of $239.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.51 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $949.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $5,517,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $58,151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 5,772.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

DEN traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $71.90. 11,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

