25,707 Shares in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPRT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $4.61 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $714.69 million, a P/E ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

