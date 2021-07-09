$260.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post $260.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $241.79 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.