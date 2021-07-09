26,011 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Cooper Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

