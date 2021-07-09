$29.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $29.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $32.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.05. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $30.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $87.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $91.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $91.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $97.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AZO stock traded up $15.88 on Friday, reaching $1,553.36. 4,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,456.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,554.90.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

