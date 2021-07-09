$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 164.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,581. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

