$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.10.

AMP stock opened at $241.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -548.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

