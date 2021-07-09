$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $78.15 and a 12 month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

