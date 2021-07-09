32,800 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.81. 12,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.