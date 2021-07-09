35,056 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in SiTime by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.63. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,392. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.48 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

