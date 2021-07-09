39,913 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,913 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.11. 6,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,403. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PLL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

