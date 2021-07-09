3i Group Plc (LON:III) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

A number of research firms recently commented on III. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

LON:III traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,199.50 ($15.67). 1,106,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,301. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.14. The firm has a market cap of £11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 810.20 ($10.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37 shares of company stock worth $45,373.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.