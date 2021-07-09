40,000 Shares in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVAN. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

