4,069 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

