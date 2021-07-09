42,480 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,476,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,557,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

IGT stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

