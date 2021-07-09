42,510 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,507,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 39,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,559. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

