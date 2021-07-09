49,400 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 282,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.