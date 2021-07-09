494,067 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 494,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,349,000. GoDaddy makes up 1.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,366,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,653,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

GDDY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. 4,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,762. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.