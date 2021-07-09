$53.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $53.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $217.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $218.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

