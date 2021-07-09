$551.77 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report sales of $551.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.40 million to $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.58. 5,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,784. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $217.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.