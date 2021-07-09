560 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.24.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $742.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,408. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.67 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $696.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

