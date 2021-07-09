$60.25 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post $60.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $59.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.80 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $253.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $3,350,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

