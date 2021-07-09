60,000 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Courage Capital Management LLC

Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Easterly Government Properties makes up approximately 1.1% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,588. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.