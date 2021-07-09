7,019 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

