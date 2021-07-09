8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $759,188.57 and $628,364.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001312 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

