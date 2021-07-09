93,274 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

PSTH opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.