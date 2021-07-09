$99.85 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post $99.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Potbelly reported sales of $56.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $382.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $382.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $412.00 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Potbelly by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Potbelly by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

