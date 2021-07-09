Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,406 ($18.37). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,382 ($18.06), with a volume of 337,942 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,535.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.51.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

