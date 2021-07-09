Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $281.55

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 281.55 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 281.20 ($3.67), with a volume of 929108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

Separately, HSBC raised their price target on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Abrdn Company Profile (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

