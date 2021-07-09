ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.70 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 67,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

