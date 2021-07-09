Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

Shares of ACCD stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 804,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,242. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74.

Get Accolade alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.