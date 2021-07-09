Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

