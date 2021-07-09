adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €360.00 ($423.53) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

ADS opened at €313.30 ($368.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €293.82. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

