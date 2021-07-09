Adobe (ADBE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/20/2021 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

6/20/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $595.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $605.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $523.00 to $575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $523.00 to $575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $570.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $580.00 to $665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

6/14/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $610.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $602.85. The company had a trading volume of 84,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,897. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.70. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.29 and a 12-month high of $607.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

